Plenty of activities open for Toledo kids this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With summer just about officially here, summer programs really ramp up for the city of Toledo.

But it seems like not everyone has discovered what’s out there and what’s available. 13abc looked around at some of the city’s offerings Monday. Attendance wasn’t huge, although it was a federal holiday so maybe that factored in. But maybe some people didn’t even know what was out there.

The mosaic creation carefully being decorated with glass pieces in Ottawa Park represents sure signs of summer with flowers and bees.

“Something new, something creative. You’re engaging so many different parts of your brain working on something creative that may not do on a regular day basis,” said Diana Williams, teacher Toledo School for the Arts.

Williams had fewer than a dozen people in total attend her 4-hour session Monday in Ottawa Park. The attendance was more sparse at the Arts and Crafts event at Jermain Park where kids had the chance for art lessons with lots of different mediums and materials.

“We hope that people will see the value of this and it’s a lot of fun. When I was a kid I did it and I remember it to this day,” said instructor Mary Jane Erad.

Signage seems to be one thing we noticed. We found this smaller sign for the fine arts and craft event that happened Monday morning at Jermaine Park, but over off Kenwood Boulevard at Ottawa Park we didn’t find any signs pointing to the art work that was being done back by the trail in the wooden area.

Each one of these events will continue this week. They’re free and don’t require reservations. Some events this summer do have a cost. Roller and inline skating is available each day at Ottawa Park ice rink. In the first three hours Monday, no one came out to skate.

Meaning there’s plenty of room and plenty of equipment, which includes all skates to rent, brand new, some with the tags still on them.

