Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid

The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money.

The most immediate effect of the court’s 6-3 decision beyond Maine will be next door in Vermont, which has a similar program.

But the outcome also could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that have so far not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

The ruling is the latest in a line of decisions from the Supreme Court that have favored religion-based discrimination claims. The court is separately weighing the case of a football coach who says he has a First Amendment right to pray at midfield immediately after games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was identified as Malaki Christian Giles, a student at Summerfield Schools.
12-year-old dies in Petersburg garage fire
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
Raymond L. Walker, 55, is charged with child solicitation and distribution of obscene matter to...
Toledo man already registered as sex offender charged with child solicitation in Indiana
Police evacuated the area around S&S landscaping for an armed, barricaded man on June 20, 2022.
Armed barricaded man at Findlay business surrenders peacefully
Heavy police presence at W Bancroft St. between the corners of Ashland Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.
TPD: Barricade suspect held woman against her will, assaulted her

Latest News

John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says
Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two...
Velveeta teams up with beauty brand to create cheese-scented nail polish
A man walks past a portion of the archive wall at the Bob Dylan Center, Thursday, May 5, 2022,...
US charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing