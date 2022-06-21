Toledo Lucas County Public Library hosts summer reading programs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will provide free one-to-one reading assistance with its Reading Buddies and Creating Young Readers Programs this summer.
The Reading Buddies from June 13 to July 28 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program will be available at different branches throughout the week.
- Mondays at the Waterville Branch, 800 Michigan Avenue, Waterville.
- Tuesdays at the King Road Branch, 3900 King Road, Toledo.
- Wednesdays at the Heatherdowns Branch, 3265 Glanzman Road, Toledo.
- Thursday at the Sanger Branch, 3030 W. Central Avenue, Toledo.
Local libraries will also host Creating Young Readers program for children in grades K through Three. The days and times vary pending on branches. Please call your preferred location for details. Locations are listed below:
- Birmingham Branch Library, 419-259-5210
- Kent Branch Library, 419-259-5340
- Lagrange Branch Library, 419-259-5280
- Locke Branch Library, 419-259-5310
- Mott Branch Library, 419-259-5230
- South Branch Library, 419-259-5230
- West Toledo Branch Library, 419-259-5290
- Children’s Library at Main, 419-259-5231
