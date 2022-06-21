Toledo Lucas County Public Library hosts summer reading programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will provide free one-to-one reading assistance with its Reading Buddies and Creating Young Readers Programs this summer.

The Reading Buddies from June 13 to July 28 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program will be available at different branches throughout the week.

Mondays at the Waterville Branch, 800 Michigan Avenue, Waterville.

Tuesdays at the King Road Branch, 3900 King Road, Toledo.

Wednesdays at the Heatherdowns Branch, 3265 Glanzman Road, Toledo.

Thursday at the Sanger Branch, 3030 W. Central Avenue, Toledo.

Local libraries will also host Creating Young Readers program for children in grades K through Three. The days and times vary pending on branches. Please call your preferred location for details. Locations are listed below:

Birmingham Branch Library, 419-259-5210

Kent Branch Library, 419-259-5340

Lagrange Branch Library, 419-259-5280

Locke Branch Library, 419-259-5310

Mott Branch Library, 419-259-5230

South Branch Library, 419-259-5230

West Toledo Branch Library, 419-259-5290

Children’s Library at Main, 419-259-5231

