Toledo man found guilty of murder for 2019 triple shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect involved in murder after a triple shooting at the Georgetown Apartments in 2019, has been found guilty.

Verlando Woods, 30, was found guilty of murder, felonious assault and firearm specification. His bond has been revoked and he is being held in custody of the Lucas county Sheriff’s Department.

Wood’s sentencing will happen on July 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Three years ago, officers were called to the apartments on Middlesex near Central just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives say Toledo’s latest murder victim is Alexander Padilla, 25. Paul Lis, 33, and Christopher Bazemore, 30, were also shot in the incident. Police say they’re expected to survive their injuries.

Police say Verlando Woods, 27, was arrested at the scene for his suspected involvement in the shooting. Woods is now behind bars facing one murder and two felonious assault charges.

Investigators says apartments A, B and C and the basement were all searched.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and if you know anything about the crime you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.