6/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We tied a record high of 100F yesterday -- our hottest day in a decade -- and nearly followed it up with our warmest morning on record (80F, record 81F)! We’ll keep to the mid-90s this afternoon, with slightly cooler temps in the mid-80s Thursday as a weak cold front rolls by. Those temps will be short-lived, with more 90s returning this weekend. Scattered storms Sunday night will fire off along a stronger cold front, dipping highs down into the 70s early next week.

