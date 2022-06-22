Birthday Club
6/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

100 yesterday, 90s today, 80s tomorrow... back to 90s this weekend
We're following up our hottest day in a decade with more sizzling highs in the mid-90s! Dan Smith has the details on the ups and downs of the next week.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We tied a record high of 100F yesterday -- our hottest day in a decade -- and nearly followed it up with our warmest morning on record (80F, record 81F)! We’ll keep to the mid-90s this afternoon, with slightly cooler temps in the mid-80s Thursday as a weak cold front rolls by. Those temps will be short-lived, with more 90s returning this weekend. Scattered storms Sunday night will fire off along a stronger cold front, dipping highs down into the 70s early next week.

