African Safari Wildlife raises over $1,000 to protect wild giraffes

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park raised over $1,000 to help protect wild giraffes.

The Park is contributing a total of $1,235 to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. According to the Park, they pledged to donate one dollar for each vehicle that passed through its gates between June 18 and June 21, which was World Giraffe Day.

“Giraffes are one of the world’s most iconic, beloved animal species,” said Park director Kelsey Keller. “We’re proud to do our part to protect these African giants from our corner of the world.”

The Park says it’s home to seven male giraffes who serve as ambassadors for their counterparts in Africa. Those giraffes are Bingwa, Harrison, Lake, Matata, Nakuru and Poptart.

Since the 1980s, wild giraffe populations have declined by nearly 30% because of habitat loss and degradation, climate change and human hunting, according to the Park. GCF is the only nonprofit in the world that focuses solely on protecting giraffes. The organization works to build sustainable futures for giraffes through conservation monitoring, habitat protection, field research, translocation and community education programs across 17 African countries.

According to the Park, they have a long legacy of supporting conservation programs through its Guardian of Wildlife nonprofit, which started in the 1980s. Since 2016, the Park has donated over $26,000 to wildlife causes.

More information and donation opportunities can be found on the Park’s website.

