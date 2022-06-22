BG Parent voices concern after former coach was arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Thursday Zachary Gibson was arrested and charged with sexual battery and child pornography.

Gibson worked with the Bowling Green High School boys and girls basketball teams. However, he was not directly employed with the district, therefore he was not required to get a background check.

District parents voiced concerns as several said it was unacceptable that someone being investigated for inappropriate contact with a minor was able to work at the school.

Steve Bateson, a concerned parent, said all school employees should undergo a background check.

" I think anyone that comes into contact with students here at Bowling Green should have a thorough background check in most volunteers that deal with kids are background checked. I just think our board’s policy needs to be changed so that a third-party contractor needs to have a thorough background check,” said Bateson.

Superintendent Francis Scruci told 13abc that the board has had several conversations and will continue to have many more regarding the issue. He further added that the board is working with the schools and athletic department to ensure everyone encountering students are vetted.

