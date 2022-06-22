Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

BG Parent voices concern after former coach was arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor

Zachary James Gibson, 30, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail for allegedly having...
Zachary James Gibson, 30, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail for allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy in late March and early April of this year.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Thursday Zachary Gibson was arrested and charged with sexual battery and child pornography.

Gibson worked with the Bowling Green High School boys and girls basketball teams. However, he was not directly employed with the district, therefore he was not required to get a background check.

District parents voiced concerns as several said it was unacceptable that someone being investigated for inappropriate contact with a minor was able to work at the school.

Steve Bateson, a concerned parent, said all school employees should undergo a background check.

" I think anyone that comes into contact with students here at Bowling Green should have a thorough background check in most volunteers that deal with kids are background checked. I just think our board’s policy needs to be changed so that a third-party contractor needs to have a thorough background check,” said Bateson.

Superintendent Francis Scruci told 13abc that the board has had several conversations and will continue to have many more regarding the issue. He further added that the board is working with the schools and athletic department to ensure everyone encountering students are vetted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
The child was identified as Malaki Christian Giles, a student at Summerfield Schools.
12-year-old dies in Petersburg garage fire
Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water.
Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case
Police evacuated the area around S&S landscaping for an armed, barricaded man on June 20, 2022.
Armed barricaded man at Findlay business surrenders peacefully

Latest News

Toledo City Council unanimously approved a vote to uphold the fireworks ban on Tuesday.
Toledo City Council approves vote to maintain fireworks ban
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a house fire on Tuesday.
Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in West Toledo
Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to the cold case
Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case
From building bridges, to washing our cars, to helping us when we overheat. Plenty of jobs...
Tips on how to remain cool when working in extreme heat