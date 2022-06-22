Birthday Club
Building Better Schools: Safe Sitter Program

Lourdes University College of Nursing offers Safe Sitter training for rising students in Grades 6-8.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – School is out for the summer and many teens are looking for ways to make money.

The Lourdes University of Nursing is offering Safe Sitter training for rising students in grades 6 through 8.

The class will instruct students ages 11 to 13 on emergency training when caring for young children.

“My daughter Claire was looking to babysit and I thought I can’t really leave her alone with other peoples’ small children unless she knows how to handle herself in an emergency,” Emily Rozek, program director of Lourdes University College undergraduate nursing studies said.

The program offers actual hands-on training in the following areas:

  • Basic lifesaving techniques
  • Safety precaution to prevent accident
  • How to activate the emergency system
  • Tips on basic child care

Rozek told 13abc that it’s important for students to be exposed to various career paths.

“Kids need to be exposed to different careers and see what’s out there and available to them. Because by the time you are a freshman you’re starting to make decisions on career tracks so we want to get them to campus and show them what nurses can do,” Rozek said.

Classes are held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Flasck Nursing Lab at Lourdes University. The university is located on 6832 Covent Blvd. in Sylvania.

Admission is $55 and the class limit is 12. For more information visit the university’s website.

