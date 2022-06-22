Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tobacco makers could have to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in the future.

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels, which would be in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

Close to half a million Americans die every year from causes attributed to smoking.

It could take the FDA more than a year to implement the proposed changes.

During that time, the public would be asked to comment on the potential regulations during a review period.

The tobacco industry could also challenge such a regulation in court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water.
Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case
To celebrate The Great Race, Perrysburg is throwing a Great Race Pit Stop Party.
The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
The product is the creation of a Sylvania man and its sold all over the world
Local man selling his invention all over the world

Latest News

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Top Texas cop: Uvalde police response was ‘abject failure’