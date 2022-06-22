Toledo Loves Love Wall restoration fundraiser to happen Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local fundraiser is being held Wednesday night to help raise money to restore the Toledo Loves Love Wall.

The fundraiser, entitled Love for the Love Wall, will take place at Georgjz419, located at 1205 Adams Street and will start at 5 p.m. Rachel Richardson, the original mural organizer, George Thomas, owner of Georgjz419 and Equity Toledo hope that the fundraiser will raise $15,000. That amount would allow for a complete restoration of the mural.

According to Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, the Toledo Loves Love Wall has been a symbol of LGBTQIA+ love and belonging in the Toledo community for over a decade. The mural has been used as an intersectional backdrop for multiple movements in Toledo including LBGTQIA+ events, Toledo Women’s March, Black Lives Matter March and more.

MVHFH says the wall has begun to chip and wear away and is in need of restoration. The fundraiser will allow supporters to gather and hear more about the restoration efforts and the history behind the mural, all while enjoying appetizers and drinks.

In addition, ET will have a photographer outside of Georgjz419 and will be taking photos of attendees in front of the Love Wall and asking them to share those pictures on social media with the hashtag #ToledoLovesLove.

