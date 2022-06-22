Birthday Club
Governor: State agency to review response to recent power outages in Ohio

Many people in the small town of Holmesville were literally praying when a massive storm rolled through Monday night.(Kelly Kennedy)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a review of how utility companies responded to recent power outages throughout the state will be conducted.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will review the response following the June 13 storms that swept across the state.

Some Ohio residents were without power for several days as heat index values reached above 100 degrees.

According to Gov. DeWine, the review will ask:

  • What steps are Ohio’s utilities taking to ensure that the significant disruption Ohioans experienced last week does not occur again?
  • Why certain central Ohio neighborhoods lost power and others did not?
  • Why certain Northeast Ohio communities took the better part of a week to come back online?
  • Did utilities do enough to communicate to their customers ahead of planned power shut offs to protect the grid, especially when electronic communications cannot be accessed without electricity?

“I look forward to the findings of the PUCO,” the governor added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

