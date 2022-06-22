Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

The Great Race 2022 rolls into Perrysburg during record Summer heat

Classic cars with no A/C give drivers a run for their money
Day 4 of The Great Race 2022 rolls into Perrysburg on June 21st.
Day 4 of The Great Race 2022 rolls into Perrysburg on June 21st.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - As The Great Race rolled into Perrysburg, more than 150 classic cars lined up for inspection along Louisiana Ave.

Each car carried a two person team of a driver and a navigator. They’re travelling from Rhode Island to North Dakota in nine days. Every leg of the trip is timed to the second, and the cars get points when they hit it just right.

“Right now, I’m kind of mad at my sister. She didn’t navigate so well this afternoon,” said Kathy Harper, driver of a 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente.

“My driver didn’t drive like she was supposed to,” added Kathy’s sister, Bridget Tice, who is helping carry on a family tradition by navigating for her sibling.

The finish line includes prize money with a purse of $158,750. $50k of that will go to a Grand Champion.

Getting there is the real challenge, as drivers report issues with engines overheating and components giving out. It’s no surprise during today’s record-setting high temperature of 100 degrees in Toledo on the first official day of Summer 2022.

However, the teams continue to persevere, make repairs, and carry on. To follow along, click the link: The Great Race

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water.
Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case
To celebrate The Great Race, Perrysburg is throwing a Great Race Pit Stop Party.
The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
Police evacuated the area around S&S landscaping for an armed, barricaded man on June 20, 2022.
Armed barricaded man at Findlay business surrenders peacefully

Latest News

6/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Zachary James Gibson, 30, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail for allegedly having...
BG Parent voices concern after former coach was arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor
Toledo City Council unanimously approved a vote to uphold the fireworks ban on Tuesday.
Toledo City Council approves vote to maintain fireworks ban
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a house fire on Tuesday.
Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in West Toledo