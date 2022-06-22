The Great Race 2022 rolls into Perrysburg during record Summer heat

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - As The Great Race rolled into Perrysburg, more than 150 classic cars lined up for inspection along Louisiana Ave.

Each car carried a two person team of a driver and a navigator. They’re travelling from Rhode Island to North Dakota in nine days. Every leg of the trip is timed to the second, and the cars get points when they hit it just right.

“Right now, I’m kind of mad at my sister. She didn’t navigate so well this afternoon,” said Kathy Harper, driver of a 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente.

“My driver didn’t drive like she was supposed to,” added Kathy’s sister, Bridget Tice, who is helping carry on a family tradition by navigating for her sibling.

The finish line includes prize money with a purse of $158,750. $50k of that will go to a Grand Champion.

Getting there is the real challenge, as drivers report issues with engines overheating and components giving out. It’s no surprise during today’s record-setting high temperature of 100 degrees in Toledo on the first official day of Summer 2022.

However, the teams continue to persevere, make repairs, and carry on. To follow along, click the link: The Great Race

