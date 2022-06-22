June 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot, but not as extreme today with a high in the middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday will be in the middle 80s with sunshine. A sunny to partly cloudy sky will continue Friday through Sunday with highs in the low to middle 90s. There is a chance for a few showers or storms on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be sunny, dry and cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

