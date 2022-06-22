Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announces volunteer Chaplain Program

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough proudly announces the addition of a volunteer Chaplain Program to the Sheriff’s Office.

The volunteer program will consist of eight chaplains from various denominations who will provide pastoral services to both sworn and civilian staff and their families. In addition, chaplains will also participate in department ceremonies and meetings accompany enforcement members on duty, and perform other related services.

Chaplains may also counsel members and their families, visit sick and injured members and officiate department funerals, as well as assist members with tragedies and emergencies.

Each chaplain must complete basic chaplain protocols and skill development in death notifications, suicide assessment, survivor care, and ministering to those impacted by grief and loss. Each chaplain must also be certified in crisis response and Critical Incident Stress Management.

