Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Georgia's highest court on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against Harris, whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”(Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours.

The Georgia Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday says the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

Justin Ross Harris, 41, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes.

The high court upheld Harris’ convictions on three sex crimes committed against a 16-year-old girl that Harris had not appealed.

