Starbucks adds new summer drinks to its menu

The Pineapple Passionfruit is one of the new summer drinks at Starbucks.
The Pineapple Passionfruit is one of the new summer drinks at Starbucks.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks has added two new summer drinks to the menu.

First is the Pineapple Passionfruit, which is just like it sounds. The flavors of each fruit is hand-shaken with real diced fruit chunks.

The other new drink is the Paradise Drink Refresher, which is the Pineapple Passionfruit plus coconut milk.

Along with the delicious drinks, there is also a new sandwich made with chicken, egg and maple butter on a toasted oat biscuit roll.

Starbucks has also added a cookies and cream cake pop.

All these new items will stay on the permanent Starbucks menu.

