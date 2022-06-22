Birthday Club
Toledo City Council approves vote to maintain fireworks ban

Toledo City Council unanimously approved a vote to uphold the fireworks ban on Tuesday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council unanimously approved a vote to uphold the fireworks ban on Tuesday.

According to our media partners, The Blade, with an 11 to 0 vote, the city council approved an opt-out of House Bill 172, which lessened laws regarding the use of consumer-grade fireworks.

With this approval, the city will continue to ban fireworks. Councilman Vanice Williams was absent from the meeting.

With Tuesday’s vote, the city joins a budding list of cities statewide that have opted out of the new state law prior to its effective date of July 1.

