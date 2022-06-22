Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department investigate a house fire on Tuesday.

According to TFRD Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, a two-story wood-framed home caught on fire in the 1340 block of West Sylvania Avenue.

Battalion Chief Rodriguez said the fire was extinguished and the department continues to investigate a cause. The home was not occupied during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back later for updates.

