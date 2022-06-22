Birthday Club
Toledo handing out grants for store renovations

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Economic Development announced the availability of approximately $500,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds Wednesday to support the renovation of vacant, first-floor commercial spaces. The program will help property owners bring these spaces into compliance with state and local building code, fire safety code, and the Americans with Disabilities Act, returning them to productive use.

Matching grants ranging from $25,000 to $75,000 will be awarded to eligible projects located in Qualified Census Tracts. Projects must meet applicant eligibility criteria, building eligibility criteria, and comply with federal compliance and reporting requirements. The program is part of a larger City effort, called the Vibrancy Initiative, to enhance the city’s vitality by supporting revitalization efforts, creating jobs, reducing blight, and preserving and improving structures in our commercial corridors.

“Returning vacant space to productive use revitalizes commercial corridors and is a critical component of the Toledo Recovery Plan,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “I strongly encourage applicants to apply for this innovative, new program and continue to strengthen economic activity in our neighborhoods.”

Applications must be submitted online via the Zoom Grants platform. No paper or emailed applications will be accepted.

Deadline to submit applications is September 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. 

The full notice of funding availability and online application are available at toledo.oh.gov/white-box.

