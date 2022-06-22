Birthday Club
Toledo Library Hosts Better Toledo Series

(Source: Toledo Lucas County library website)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Library brings life to the city’s phrase “You will do better in Toledo” with its Better Toledo series.

The series will provide personal and professional development courses. Courses will begin July 21 and run every other Thursday. All courses will take place at 3 p.m. at the Main Library located on 325 N Michigan St, Toledo.

All courses are free and both individual and group registrations are now open. Attendees who complete three sessions will receive a certificate of completion.

Courses are listed as follows:

  • Meditation for Wellness with Rachel Wixey, July 21.
  • LGBTQ+ Allyship presented by Equality Toledo, August 4.
  • Confronting Racism presented by Monita Mungo, August 18.
  • Yoga for Relaxation with Gena Collier, September 1.
  • Allyship in the Workplace with Sheila Eason, September 15
  • Five Practices of Exemplary Leadership, October 6
  • Tactical Communications with Angel Tucker, October 20
  • Meditation for Wellness with Rachel Wixey, November 3
  • Your Leadership DNA with John Broer, November 17
  • Yoga for Relaxation with Gena Collier, December 1
  • Emotional Intelligence (EQ) with Sara Best on December 15.

For individual registration, select the online class link or call 419-259-5200. For group registrations, call 419-259-5293

