Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

UTMC to offer free, confidential HIV testing

According to UTMC, testing will be done via a finger prick which provides results in about 20...
According to UTMC, testing will be done via a finger prick which provides results in about 20 minutes.(Photo by Lauren Peace)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Medical Center is offering free and confidential HIV testing.

The Ryan White Program at UTMC is hosting the event on Friday, June 24 in downtown Toledo. It will take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. outside Georgiz419 located at 1205 Adams St. The event will also coincide with the upcoming National HIV Testing Day.

“HIV testing is so important, particularly for those in higher risk groups. This is an opportunity for us to go out into the community, meet people where they are and provide a vital service,” said Dr. Joan Duggan, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of the UTMC Ryan White Program.

According to UTMC, testing will be done via a finger prick which provides results in about 20 minutes.

UTMC says in addition to testing, the Ryan White Program will also be handing out free condoms and safe sex kits at the event.

“Treatment for HIV has come a long, long way,” Duggan said. “HIV is no longer a death sentence. With proper treatment, it’s a controllable disease, but we need to continue fighting against the stigma of the illness and testing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water.
Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case
To celebrate The Great Race, Perrysburg is throwing a Great Race Pit Stop Party.
The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg
The consumer product safety commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Thousands of medications recalled from Kroger and Walgreens
The product is the creation of a Sylvania man and its sold all over the world
Local man selling his invention all over the world

Latest News

Toledo handing out grants for store renovations
6/21/22: 13abc Bright Side
6/21/22: 13abc Bright Side
Veteran service in jeopardy
Veteran service in jeopardy
June 22nd Weather Forecast
June 22nd Weather Forecast