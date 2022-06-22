UTMC to offer free, confidential HIV testing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo Medical Center is offering free and confidential HIV testing.

The Ryan White Program at UTMC is hosting the event on Friday, June 24 in downtown Toledo. It will take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. outside Georgiz419 located at 1205 Adams St. The event will also coincide with the upcoming National HIV Testing Day.

“HIV testing is so important, particularly for those in higher risk groups. This is an opportunity for us to go out into the community, meet people where they are and provide a vital service,” said Dr. Joan Duggan, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of the UTMC Ryan White Program.

According to UTMC, testing will be done via a finger prick which provides results in about 20 minutes.

UTMC says in addition to testing, the Ryan White Program will also be handing out free condoms and safe sex kits at the event.

“Treatment for HIV has come a long, long way,” Duggan said. “HIV is no longer a death sentence. With proper treatment, it’s a controllable disease, but we need to continue fighting against the stigma of the illness and testing.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.