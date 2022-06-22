Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police issued warrants for a group of suspects accused of breaking into a Toledo elementary school and damaging property Tuesday night.

According to police records, a group of juveniles broke into the Gesu Catholic School on Parkside Blvd. in Toledo around 9:30 p.m Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a call for an in-progress breaking and entering. Several juveniles allegedly broke in, damaged property, and smoked marijuana in a classroom.

School staff showed police surveillance camera and said the suspects ran away into the neighborhood across the street.

A responding officer found five juvenile suspects in a nearby group home. Officials issued warrants for them.

