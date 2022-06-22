Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police issued warrants for a group of suspects accused of breaking into a Toledo elementary school and damaging property Tuesday night.

According to police records, a group of juveniles broke into the Gesu Catholic School on Parkside Blvd. in Toledo around 9:30 p.m Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a call for an in-progress breaking and entering. Several juveniles allegedly broke in, damaged property, and smoked marijuana in a classroom.

School staff showed police surveillance camera and said the suspects ran away into the neighborhood across the street.

A responding officer found five juvenile suspects in a nearby group home. Officials issued warrants for them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Genoa Quarry closed as law enforcement searches for vehicle beneath the water.
Genoa Quarry reopens, authorities say no evidence found linked to cold case
The product is the creation of a Sylvania man and its sold all over the world
Local man selling his invention all over the world
To celebrate The Great Race, Perrysburg is throwing a Great Race Pit Stop Party.
The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a house fire on Tuesday.
Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in West Toledo

Latest News

The Toledo Loves Love Wall has been a symbol of LGBTQIA+ love and belonging in the Toledo...
Toledo Loves Love Wall restoration fundraiser to happen Wednesday
More than 150 classic cars made the pit stop in town.
The Great Race makes pit stop in Perrysburg
Toledo opts out of Ohio's new fireworks law
Toledo handing out grants for store renovations