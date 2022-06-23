Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

BGSU expands aviation program as nation faces major pilot shortage

By Delaney Ruth
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University just expanded its aviation program so students are that much more equipped to fly in the real world. The university’s president says this could have a direct impact on the pilot shortage.

“There was a predicted shortage of pilots and COVID has only caused that shortage to be much for severe, if you will,” says Rodney Rodgers, the president of BGSU. “So we’re fortunate right now to be in a position to be able to expand this program to meet the needs of the aviation industry.”

Audrey Rice just graduated from BGSU’s aviation program and she’s sticking around to get more time in the air and to instruct future pilots. She says she’s excited for the new opportunities this expansion will bring.

“It’s just more credentials, more experience that our students are going to have graduating that are going to help us to stand out for the airlines in order to getting a job,” says Rice.

A $5 million investment is doubling the flight center’s operations. The BG Flight Center will get a new building with technological advancements.

“We have a new simulator coming in, we’re actually getting a jet simulator for students to practice in before they go to the airlines which is pretty crazy,” says Rice. “I don’t know of a whole lot of other programs that have that.”

She’s looking forward to seeing the younger students try out the fancy new toys.

“I mean it’s more opportunities to experience, no other fleet stands out like ours so I don’t know if I know anyone who’s not excited it, I mean, it’s a great opportunity.”

The university’s president says this program is now attracting potential new pilots nationwide.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property
The product is the creation of a Sylvania man and its sold all over the world
Local man selling his invention all over the world
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss

Latest News

Parade of planets in the morning sky
Parade of planets in the morning sky
Neighborhood Nusiance: Abandoned home of Loch Lomond has been a pain for neighbors for over 20...
Neighborhood Nuisance: abandoned home of Loch Lomond has been a pain for neighbors for over 20 years
Gov. DeWine against pausing Ohio gas tax
6/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast