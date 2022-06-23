BMV to offer new online services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted have announced the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is offering new online services.

According to DeWine, the online services that were announced underscore the administration’s commitment to transforming the BMV customer experience which will significantly lower the number of reasons Ohioans have to visit the BMV.

The following are the new online services that the BMV will provide:

Online Driver’s License Renewal Starting June 27, Ohioans will have the opportunity to renew their driver’s license or identification card online through the BMV website

Ohio Title Portal Beginning on July 11, Ohioans will be able to transfer a title online when engaging in a person-to-person sale of a vehicle. Once the sale is complete and the buyer is in possession of the original paper title, the person can utilize the Ohio Title Portal, securely log in and apply to “Add Title” under their name. Once it’s been reviewed and approved, the customer will receive notice that the title has been successfully transferred to them.

Driver Examinations Online Knowledge Test In order to receive a temporary permit, all new drivers are required to complete a knowledge test. Starting July 11, these knowledge tests will be available online.



DeWine says these new services join the growing list of online services the BMV already provides so that Ohioans don’t have to visit the BMV. These other services include the ability to order a reprint of a lost or stolen driver’s license online and the availability of BMV Express Self-Service Kiosks.

“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “With every service that becomes available on the website, InnovateOhio is chipping away at any reason why Ohioans might have to go into the BMV. We have moved services online, so you never have to stand in line.”

According to DeWine, If an individual does have to visit the BMV in person, they can utilize the “Get in Line, Online” service that allows customers to advance in the line queue without having to physically stand in line.

