The Citizens Levy Review Committees hosts meeting to discuss upcoming levies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Citizens Levy Review Committee will reconvene its meeting to discuss the renewal of upcoming levies on Friday.

The committee will discuss the renewal of the 3.7-mill, five-year operating levy for Toledo Lucas County Public Library and the renewal of a 0.17-mill, five-year operating levy for Imagination Station.

The meeting will be held at noon in the Lucas County Commissioners’ Hearing Room in Government Center.

For more information, contact Elgin Rogers at 419-213-4084 or email at erogersz@co.lucas.oh.us

