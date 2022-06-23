Dine in the 419: Falafel King & Glaz ‘Em

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Summertime in the 419 means it’s food truck time!

“Honestly, the thing about the food truck business is there’s not one set in stone location,” says John Al-Hachem with Falafel King. His father, Fady, has been making Mediterranean food the past 20 years.

Today, we sample shwarma and fatoosh here, then head to the food truck next door for dessert: Funnel cake!

“We started this business, my wife and I, we went to a festival in Columbus, the Red, White, and Boom, and we ordered an elephant ear and it was kind of horrible,” explains Rashawn McDonald with Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes. “I had already did culinary and I told her, ‘I think I can do this and do it better.’”

We tried the strawberry crunch and banana cream pudding.

To follow the food trucks, check out their social media accounts and see where they go next! https://www.facebook.com/falafelkingohio ; https://www.facebook.com/glazeem

