Gov. DeWine dismisses Biden’s call to suspend state gas taxes

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine is dismissing President Biden’s calls for states to temporarily suspend state gas taxes.

DeWine said Thursday he asked the Ohio Department of Transportation to crunch the numbers on what they impact would be for such a move in Ohio. DeWine said Ohio would lose a total of $587 million if the state suspends the gas tax for three months.

According to the ODOT figures, DeWine said local governments would lose around $232 million and state government would lose $355 million over three months.

“That’s money that goes toward the upkeep of our roads and our bridges and our safety projects,” ODOT Director Marchbanks said.

DeWine argues that suspending the state gas tax would slow down safety projects and make highways more dangerous.

President Biden said Wednesday that suspending state gas taxes wouldn’t reduce all the financial burden of surging gas prices but it could help. He also called on Congress to suspend the federal gas taxes for three months.

“I think it’s very very tempting for us to say ‘well lets just stop collecting state of Ohio taxes in regard to gasoline,’” DeWine said. “The taxes that are being charged today are the same taxes that were being charged when gas was half of what it is today, so those number do not change. Ohio is not a state where we change a sales tax or percentage, its a state where we charge a flat fee.”

