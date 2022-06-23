Birthday Club
Guardians score 4 in 9th to rally past Twins 11-10

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Myles Straw jump between Oscar Gonzalez, left, Steven...
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario (1) and Myles Straw jump between Oscar Gonzalez, left, Steven Kwan and Andres Gimenez (0) after the Guardians defeated the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(AP)
By MIKE COOK
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller’s go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to stun the Minnesota Twins 11-10. Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central. The teams also meet five times in four days next week in Cleveland. Carlos Correa hit two home runs for the Twins, who have lost four of five and are 8-11 in June. Max Kepler and Gio Urshela also went deep for Minnesota. Cleveland has won 11 of 13 and is 17-4 since May 30.

