June 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny with low humidity today with highs in the middle 80s. Friday will trend hotter with a high near 90 with more sunshine. The weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 90s. There is a 30% chance of a shower on Sunday late morning to mid-day. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday is expected to be hotter with a high in the upper 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.