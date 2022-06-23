Monroe Street Neighborhood Center Freedom School to hold gun violence discussion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe Street Center Freedom School is holding a discussion on gun violence as part of their gun violence awareness and prevention program.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 28 and will be held at 3613 Monroe Street. According to organizers, the event will start at 1:30 p.m. and will feature a few guest speakers including the Toledo Police Department and Buffalo Soldiers.

