Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Monroe Street Neighborhood Center Freedom School to hold gun violence discussion

The Monroe Street Center Freedom School is holding a discussion on gun violence.
The Monroe Street Center Freedom School is holding a discussion on gun violence.(Monroe Street Neighborhood Center Freedom School)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe Street Center Freedom School is holding a discussion on gun violence as part of their gun violence awareness and prevention program.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 28 and will be held at 3613 Monroe Street. According to organizers, the event will start at 1:30 p.m. and will feature a few guest speakers including the Toledo Police Department and Buffalo Soldiers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property
The product is the creation of a Sylvania man and its sold all over the world
Local man selling his invention all over the world
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a house fire on Tuesday.
Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in West Toledo

Latest News

Gov. DeWine dismisses Biden’s call to suspend state gas taxes
Danny Brandon
TPD: Toledo man arrested for shooting his brother
One person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Toledo man indicted after fatal December crash
Owens CC June 22 Bright Side Stories
Owens CC June 22 Bright Side Stories