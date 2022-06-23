Birthday Club
More tenants say Andover Apartments has a recurring issue with flooding

Renters are demanding compensation for damages and a permanent fix
More tenants and former tenants have contacted 13abc saying Andover Apartments have a recurring...
More tenants and former tenants have contacted 13abc saying Andover Apartments have a recurring issue with flooding.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video from Sept. 14, 2021 shows standing water inside Andover Apartments at Eastgate and Heatherdowns. It’s where Sandy Smith used to live.

“It flooded the entire apartment from our bedroom all the way to the front door, and it actually carried out into the hallway of the basement,” says Smith. “Lots of things destroyed. Yes, material things can be replaced, but memories, old things, things that are our child’s, we can’t replace that.”

After living in the same unit 6 1/2 years, Smith says she broke her lease and moved out because her apartment flooded twice. The first happened in August 2021. The second was one month later.

13abc aired a story showing flooding from a storm June 15, 2022. That story prompted Sandy and numerous other current and former tenants to contact us. Many sent us videos showing standing water. All of them report water has repeatedly come up from the drains and into their homes.

“It’s time for Andover to step up and do what they need to do. I know we’re gone, but everyone else that’s still there are living through this, and it just happened again,” says Smith, who adds her renters insurance did not cover damage from flooding.

She’s demanding Andover compensate tenants for their losses and address the flooding once and for all.

13abc attempted to reach Andover Apartments several times by calling and sending emails. We are still waiting for a response.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

