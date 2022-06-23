Neighborhood Nusiance: Abandoned home on Loch Lomond has been a pain for neighbors for over 20 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Brandi Quinn has lived in her home on Loch Lomond Avenue for over 20 years.

She said the entire time she has lived there the home next door has been an issue.

" We have called Toledo police department, we have called city council to try to get some type of resolution in order to get this taken care of,” said Quinn.

And since the former owner was removed, Quinn said the issue has grown.

" It was condemned by the city, they place boards on the outside of the house, and when she thought the ghost was clear she pries the boards off and she had been sneaking back inside of the house and bringing more things over here.”

" It’s really scary, and this is an eyesore. If there is a property that looks bad in the neighborhood it makes the neighborhood look bad, and if the neighborhood is looking bad it makes the city of Toledo look bad. And we cannot have that,” said Quinn. “My husband called and they said they would have someone out on May 28. As you can see with all the rain we’ve had this grass is steadily growing higher and higher.”

The city of Toledo told 13abc that the property has fines dating as far back as 2016, and they have sent inspectors to the home multiple times.

As for the tall grass, the city said that it’s due to the heavy rain and sunshine.

