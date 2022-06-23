Birthday Club
Officials looking for suspects who robbed Dundee hotel

The Dundee Police Department is searching for two individuals who stole cash from a hotel in Dundee, Mich.(Dundee Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Dundee Police Department is searching for two individuals who they say stole cash from a hotel in Dundee, Mich.

According to DPD, on Wednesday morning around 6a.m., two individuals walked into American Inn & Suites on Outer Drive in Dundee. Security camera footage shows one of the individuals reaching over the front desk and stealing money out of a drawer.

DPD says if anyone has any information, they should contact Dundee Police Sgt. Frank Chirillo at 734-823-5389 or fchirillo@villageofdundee.net

Security camera footage shows one of the individuals reaching over the front desk and stealing money out of a drawer.(Dundee Police Department)

