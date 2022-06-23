Birthday Club
One man convicted of intentionally hitting a man with car

Kevondrae Walton was acquitted of attempted murder after intentionally hitting a bicyclist with...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was acquitted of attempted murder after intentionally hitting a bicyclist with his car.

According to court records, Kevondrae Walton was found not guilty of attempting to commit murder on Thursday. However, he was convicted of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Walton was sentenced to a minimum of nine and a half years in prison and a maximum of ten and a half years.

The Toledo Police Department responded to an injury accident on Suder Ave. and Manhattan Blvd., September 18, 2021.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike. Officers confirmed that the incident was intentional.

