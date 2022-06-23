VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are working to put out a massive fire at a Perrysburg restaurant.

Social Gastropub went up in flames Thursday afternoon. Photos from the scene from the Perrysburg Fire Department showed flames through the roof and smoke plumes could be seen from miles away.

Perrysburg FD said no one was hurt in the incident. The Perrysburg Fire Chief told 13abc the building is a total loss and crews will need to tear the building down. He said boxes outside caught on fire and the wind spread the flames. Someone tried to get it out with a fire extinguisher but the wind was too strong and the flames continued to spread.

The restaurant is owned by former UT quarterback and Steelers quarterback Bruce Gradkowski.

