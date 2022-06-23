Reports: Intel delaying groundbreaking for Ohio facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Intel is delaying the groundbreaking for its computer chip manufacturing facility coming to Ohio, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The groundbreaking ceremony was originally scheduled for July 22 but Intel said Wednesday that it was delaying the event over uncertainty surrounding legislation that could affect chips production.

Intel still plans to build the facility and has not pushed back the construction timeline, WSJ reported Thursday. The delay in the groundbreaking stems from a stalemate in Congress surrounding legislation that would provide support for the chip industry, including $52 billion in funding for expanding semiconductor research and development in the U.S.

The company announced it was investing more than $20 billion to build computer chip plants in Ohio by 2025 earlier this year. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted said at the time it would be the company’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing operation in the world.

WSJ reports that Intel has told lawmakers the company is prioritizing construction in other countries that have approved incentive packages for new facilities.

