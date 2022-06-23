Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Reports: Intel delaying groundbreaking for Ohio facility

Chip giant Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip...
Chip giant Intel plans to announce Friday it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip plants in Ohio, according to a media report.(Intel Facebook page)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Intel is delaying the groundbreaking for its computer chip manufacturing facility coming to Ohio, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The groundbreaking ceremony was originally scheduled for July 22 but Intel said Wednesday that it was delaying the event over uncertainty surrounding legislation that could affect chips production.

Intel still plans to build the facility and has not pushed back the construction timeline, WSJ reported Thursday. The delay in the groundbreaking stems from a stalemate in Congress surrounding legislation that would provide support for the chip industry, including $52 billion in funding for expanding semiconductor research and development in the U.S.

The company announced it was investing more than $20 billion to build computer chip plants in Ohio by 2025 earlier this year. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted said at the time it would be the company’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing operation in the world.

WSJ reports that Intel has told lawmakers the company is prioritizing construction in other countries that have approved incentive packages for new facilities.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property
The product is the creation of a Sylvania man and its sold all over the world
Local man selling his invention all over the world
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss

Latest News

The university's president says this could possibly have a direct impact on the pilot shortage
Bowling Green State University expands aviation program
The Citizens Levy Review Committee will reconvene its meeting to discuss the renewal of...
The Citizens Levy Review Committees hosts meeting to discuss upcoming levies
Gibsonburg Homecoming
Gibsonburg Homecoming
Retirees returning back to work