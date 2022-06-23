Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Retirees returning to work as inflation continues to rise

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Retirees going back to work is not unheard of, but just within the past few months, it’s starting to become more common.

According to the job site Indeed, 3.2 percent of retired people returned to work in March 2022 alone.

13abc took to Facebook to ask viewers if they or someone they know went back to work after retiring because of the rising inflation.

The post received over 170 comments, most with people replying yes to the question.

Tony Braden was one of them.

“I turned 62 and took my social security early,” said Braden.

He decided to retire from his job as a painter.

“I figured everything would be okay with the little savings I had,” Braden said.

Just one year later, as costs slowly began to rise, Braden realized he had to rethink his initial plan.

“You deplete all your savings with this extra spending and how do you replenish it?” said Braden. “So, you got to go back to work.”

Someone else messaged 13abc and said he believes people might say he should have planned better, but for him, it has nothing to do with planning. He said he will do whatever it takes to support him and his wife of 40 years.

AARP writer John Waggoner confirmed they too have been getting some phone calls about members experiencing this exact situation.

“We don’t have firm numbers on how many people who have retired have gone back to work, but inflation is a driving factor,” said Waggoner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property
The product is the creation of a Sylvania man and its sold all over the world
Local man selling his invention all over the world
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass, before taking all...
11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck

Latest News

Parade of planets in the morning sky
Parade of planets in the morning sky
The organization is working to fill the gap right now when it comes to the cost of food and...
Local wildlife center facing challenges because of inflation and high gas prices
Foltz family pins part of the blame on BGSU after hazing death
Foltz family lawsuit alleges BGSU knew about PIKE hazing events
Parade of planets in the morning sky
Parade of planets in the morning sky