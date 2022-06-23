Birthday Club
Toledo man indicted after fatal December crash

One person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
One person is dead after a crash on Dorr St. between N. Byrne and Secor on Wednesday, Dec. 15.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man on multiple charges after causing a fatal car crash last December.

Roderick Foster, 38, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to court records.

According to a Toledo Police report, on December 15, 2021, Foster was traveling Eastbound on Dorr Street headed towards the intersection of Byrne Road. At the intersection, Nicholas Spino, 22, was making a left turn from Byrne Road onto Westbound Dorr Street when his vehicle was struck by the vehicle driven by Foster.

Spino’s vehicle was pushed over a concrete median and landed in the left turn lanes of Westbound Dorr Street. The report said Toledo Fire pronounced Spino dead at the scene.

According to the report, Foster was transported to UTMC with non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the report, it said that no one was at fault for the crash. However, after an investigation, Foster was found to be at fault.

