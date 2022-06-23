Toledo man indicted after fatal December crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man on multiple charges after causing a fatal car crash last December.

Roderick Foster, 38, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to court records.

According to a Toledo Police report, on December 15, 2021, Foster was traveling Eastbound on Dorr Street headed towards the intersection of Byrne Road. At the intersection, Nicholas Spino, 22, was making a left turn from Byrne Road onto Westbound Dorr Street when his vehicle was struck by the vehicle driven by Foster.

Spino’s vehicle was pushed over a concrete median and landed in the left turn lanes of Westbound Dorr Street. The report said Toledo Fire pronounced Spino dead at the scene.

According to the report, Foster was transported to UTMC with non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the report, it said that no one was at fault for the crash. However, after an investigation, Foster was found to be at fault.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.