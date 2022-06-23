TPD: Toledo man arrested for shooting his brother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his brother Thursday morning.

It happened on the 4000 block of Willys Pkwy. just before 8:00 a.m.

According to police reports, Danny Brandon, 78, was arrested for felonious assault after allegedly shooting his brother in the knee. Brandon drove away from the scene and officials later stopped him.

The victim, a 76-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and police said he is expected to recover.

