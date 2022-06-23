Birthday Club
Two hospitalized after car crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor

The Pizza Hut was located at 3425 Secor Road, near Executive Parkway.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Pizza Hut Thursday afternoon.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the car drove left of center on Executive Parkway, jumped the curb and crossed the grass before it struck the building.

TFRD said the driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. A male customer was also taken to an area hospital after the car struck the booth he was sitting in. According to TFRD, the man’s injuries are unknown but he did leave the scene in an ambulance.

Urban Search and Rescue was also at the scene to stabilize the building and make sure it’s safe before it can be turned over to the building owner.

