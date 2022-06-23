Two hospitalized after car crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Pizza Hut Thursday afternoon.

The Pizza Hut was located at 3425 Secor Road, near Executive Parkway.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the car drove left of center on Executive Parkway, jumped the curb and crossed the grass before it struck the building.

TFRD said the driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. A male customer was also taken to an area hospital after the car struck the booth he was sitting in. According to TFRD, the man’s injuries are unknown but he did leave the scene in an ambulance.

Urban Search and Rescue was also at the scene to stabilize the building and make sure it’s safe before it can be turned over to the building owner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.