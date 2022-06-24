Birthday Club
6/24: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

90s through Sunday; low rain chance to end the weekend
Another few days in the 90s through the weekend, with a small chance of rain Sunday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After a brief revisit to the 80s yesterday, we’re spending another few days in the 90s starting this afternoon. Saturday will prove even more sizzling in the mid-90s, before our best chance of rain for the last two weeks arrives Sunday -- and even then, it’ll be fairly scattered. Cooler weather prevails near 80F for highs in the early part of next week.

