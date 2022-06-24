6/24: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

After a brief revisit to the 80s yesterday, we’re spending another few days in the 90s starting this afternoon. Saturday will prove even more sizzling in the mid-90s, before our best chance of rain for the last two weeks arrives Sunday -- and even then, it’ll be fairly scattered. Cooler weather prevails near 80F for highs in the early part of next week.

