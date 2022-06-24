69th class of the Toledo Police Academy begins Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 40 recruits the future is now one step closer, as Friday marks the first day of training for the 69th class of the Toledo police academy.

Toledo Chief of Police, George Kral, told 13abc, that even though his first day at the police academy was over 30 years ago, he still remembers his instructors and fellow cadets.

“This is something that these young men and women will never forget,” said Kral. “This is truly a defining moment in their lives.”

For current Toledo Police Cadet Adam Smith, he said this experience is a dream come true.

“When I was a younger child, I always wanted to be a police officer,” said Smith. “I worked as a diesel mechanic for a long time and then to switch over to the career path that I actually wanted to do since I was a child, it’s amazing.”

Police Chief Kral said it’s pretty common for cadets to come from a previous career, and it’s actually something he likes to see.

“Nowadays we see that most of our cadets go to college for a few years, get their degree, and do one or two jobs before coming here,” said Kral.

Excited to see the individual progress over the next six and a half months, Kral told 13abc he has one major goal for the 69th class of the Toledo Police Academy.

“We have never had a class that graduated the same number of people and the same number of officers that started. So, I’m hoping that class number 69 is the one that breaks that cycle,” Kral said.

If you are interested in being part of the next academy class, you can take the application test Saturday, June 25th.

The Toledo Police Department will be administering the test at the Owen’s Community College campus and it will cover all fees.

