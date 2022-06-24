Abortions now banned in Ohio after fetal heartbeat is detected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Abortion in Ohio is now illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Ohio’s Heartbeat bill became law Friday just hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions, and after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed an emergency motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction blocking the bill.
A judge made the ruling late Friday night, lifting the stay put on the 2019 law when Roe v. Wade was still precedent.
Abortion providers could face felony charges and prison time for performing an abortion after a fetal heartbeat could be detected. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.
A heartbeat can be detected as early as 6 weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.
You can read the full text of the law below.
Ohio Heartbeat bill by Sarah McRitchie on Scribd
