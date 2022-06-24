A defendant sentenced in BGSU fraternity hazing death

Birthday Club
By Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -A member of the fraternity involved in the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021 was sentenced in Wood County Court Friday.

Canyon Caldwell, who was convicted of obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing, received seven days in jail, and 28 days of house arrest after their jail term.

In addition, Caldwell will receive work and school privileges, must undergo a mental health assessment, and meet college degree requirements. As well as complete 100 hours of community service.

Caldwell must maintain no contact with the Foltz family, and pay all court costs. Caldwell has the right to appeal.

He will begin serving his sentence on June 27.

Several other members of the fraternity involved in the hazing death were sentenced in Wood County Court on June 16.

Those receiving their sentences had taken plea deals as part of a strategy targeting Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen. Those two were acquitted of the most serious charges at trial in May.

Foltz died on March 7, 2021, three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment. Prosecutors said Foltz was at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity when he consumed an entire bottle of bourbon. According to medical reports, his blood-alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit.

