Hope for the Hungry drive continues throughout the month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a steady flow of generous donations in Sylvania on Thursday as the 2022 Hope for the Hungry food drive helped restock the shelves at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

“We brought all the food here that we collected yesterday. And we really did need it because our shelves were pretty bare,” Barbara Hofstetter, director of operations at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, said. “So, I’m sure the agencies that came through today were very appreciative,” she added.

Over 200 agencies prepare meals with supplies from the food bank, including food pantries, soup kitchens, group homes, and special programs for seniors and children. Thursday’s drive-through at Dave White Chevrolet made a big difference.

“We raised more than 2,900 pounds of food, which is phenomenal,” explained Hofstetter. “That’s going to help provide 2,400 meals through our member agencies. We’re still processing the monetary donations. We really appreciate the community stepping up and helping out.”

The drive goes through June 30th, but you can still donate food, money, and your time year-round, because hunger knows no season.

“We have different events through the year,” said Hofstetter. “This one just kind of focuses on when school ends. Those summer months, we really want to make sure there’s enough food for families that have children that aren’t getting access to meals at school.”

To donate food you can stop by the food bank, located at 24 E Woodruff Avenue in Toledo. You can also visit their website and make monetary donations, as well as sign up to volunteer at this link: https://bit.ly/3OXxSL1

