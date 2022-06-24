Birthday Club
June 24th Weather Forecast

Hot Weekend, Sunny & Dry Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny with highs returning to the low 90s today. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 90s. There is a chance of a passing shower around mid-day on Sunday. Highs are expected to be around 90. Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 80s with more sunshine. Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high in the upper 80s to around 90. Thursday will turn hot once again with highs in the low to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

