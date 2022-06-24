Local leaders, politicians react to SCOTUS abortion rights ruling

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Supreme Court issued a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Friday, overturning 50 years of national abortion rights.

The court’s conservative majority moved to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. About half of states are expected to ban abortions in varying capacities. The decision was 6-3 in favor of Mississippi with 5 of the conservatives voting to overturn Roe. According to ABC news, within the next month, it’s expected that 20% of the country will not have access to an abortion in their own state.

Local leaders and politicians are reacting to the move.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, is praising the move, calling the Roe case “poorly reasoned.” Within an hour of the decision, Yost’s office filed an emergency motion in federal court to reinstate Ohio’s Heartbeat law.

“This decision returns abortion policy to the place it has always belonged: to the elected policy branches of government,” Yost said in a statement. Roe was poorly reasoned, a doctrine of shifting sands that invited perpetual litigation. We will continue to debate this issue. But passion is not a license to violence. I call again on my federal colleague, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and my fellow states’ attorneys general to publicly commit to holding violent protesters accountable under the law, no matter which side they are on.”

Ohio’s top Senate Republican, Matt Huffman, called the decision a long overdue turning point in the nation’s history.

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of life and liberty,” Huffman said in a statement. Our members have consistently defended the lives of babies yet to be born. We will continue to do so, as we evaluate what additional resources pregnancy centers and young families may need. I look forward to reviewing the specific details in the opinion, so that as we move forward, any legislation we pass in the Ohio Senate follows the guidance of the court, protecting life, and upholding the Constitution.”

The Ohio Democratic Party Chair, Elizabeth Walters, called the decision “disastrous.”

“Ohioans’ fundamental right to reproductive care, including abortion and birth control, is on the line in this year’s election,” Walters said in a statement via ODP. “This disastrous decision lays squarely at the feet of Ohio Republicans - from J.D. Vance to Mike DeWine to extremists in the statehouse - who have spent years working to strip women of their basic rights and enacting new, cruel restrictions that would punish survivors of rape and incest. It is critical that Ohioans elect Tim Ryan, Nan Whaley and pro-choice Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in November who will protect the right to abortion. We will continue to fight so that women can make these personal decisions with their doctors and without unwanted and unnecessary interference from politicians. This November, Ohioans will take their outrage to the polls and defeat the extremist Republicans who gutted our freedom to choose.”

The Ohio Republican Party Chairman, Bob Paduchik said the move marks a historic day for all Americans who worked for decades to defend “unborn children.”

“A grave injustice of judicial activism has been overturned, and the right to govern is restored to the people of Ohio,” Paduchik said.

This is a breaking news story. Additional responses will be added as they come in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.