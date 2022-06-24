Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Moderna COVID-19 shots now an option for older kids in US

FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination clinic in Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is recommending Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and teens.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — There is now a second COVID-19 option for kids ages 6 to 17 in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced it is recommending Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and teens. This group has been able to get shots made by Pfizer since last year.

CDC sets the federal government’s vaccine guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots — full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11. The doses are to be given about a month apart. An expert advisory panel this week voted unanimously to recommend that CDC endorse the Moderna shots, too.

Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Gastropub Fire
VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss
The Pizza Hut was located at 3425 Secor Road, near Executive Parkway.
Two hospitalized after car crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor
Danny Brandon
TPD: Toledo man arrested for shooting his brother
Monroe Street at Auburn Avenue closed Monday evening following a a car crash with a fire truck...
One dead, another in critical condition after crash on Monroe Street involving fire truck
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrants issued for suspects accused of breaking into elementary school, damaging property

Latest News

The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul seeks to halt FDA order banning sales of its e-cigarettes in US
A dog in Colorado sacrificed her life to keep her family safe from a mountain lion.
Hero dog dies after protecting children from mountain lion attack
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden calls abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for country
For cryptocurrency firms, hacking has been a big problem, with companies losing millions of...
Hackers stole $100 million, crypto company says
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion