Music in the Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders say, all you have to do is “just show up and have a good time.”

Metroparks Toledo is offering a unique way to enjoy the great outdoors. From the Crosby Festival this weekend, Jazz in the Garden, Noon Tunes, and now the Folk Series.

Mike Keedy is the Director of Enterprise Development with Metroparks Toledo.

“The Folk Series is a four-part music series,” Keedy said. “Our next two are going to be small, intimate listening room experiences in the Brookwood area. And then it wraps up September 30th with another great outdoor concert with another artist named Yasmin Williams.”

Keedy says this is the third live music event at Glass City Metropark.

“It’s already starting to become such an important piece,” he explains. “People are finding it, and they’re getting to experience live music and events in a place that hasn’t been used in so long. It’s exciting.”

He points to the sort of renaissance happening in the downtown area, with new life seemingly emerging all the time.

“With the progress in our city, in Toledo, opening up more green spaces for people to gather is important. We’re developing more and more of that in the city. And that goes hand-in-hand with all the other development.”

And he says the future of Glass City Metropark is looking bright.

“People just love our spaces,” he says. “They love to come out, especially to this new park at Glass City Metropark, Phase One is complete, the rest of the park will be done next year.”

You can learn more about the Metroparks Music in Green Spaces on the Metroparks Toledo website.

