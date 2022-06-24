NW Ohio residents’ reaction to SCOTUS abortion decision aligns with national polls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People all over northwest Ohio have strong opinions on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding abortion.

13abc went to a few populated areas around our area to ask how people were feeling, including Cricket West, the Kroger on Monroe and Secor, and the Kroger in Holland.

Most people seemed to disagree with the Court’s decision, saying women should have the right to choose. This seems to reflect the latest polls as well. Gallup polls show most Americans support abortion rights. The Pew Research Center finds nearly 60 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal.

This is in no way a scientific sampling of opinions, but it seemed those folks who offered up an opinion echo what those national polls say.

“It’s really upsetting because there was a time before it became law that women used coat hangers and all types of unsanitary conditions, and now it’s going to revert right back to that,” said Pamela King.

Ashley Becker said there are many other issues that should take precedence over abortion laws.

“There are so many more important issues that our country should be focused on like school shootings, global warming, and the food crisis,” said Ashley Becker. “It’s honestly mind-boggling that this is something that’s even an issue in 2022. It’s scary and it’s sad.”

But there were also people who were quite happy with the decision.

“I’m all for women’s rights, but I’m also for babies’ rights,” said Steve Shipley. “There’s a lot of people who wouldn’t have been born if abortion was legalized, like my mother. So I think there needs to be some sort of compromise, but not at the expense of babies dying.”

And one man says this is not as big of a deal as the public is making it out to be.

“I think it’s going to be fine,” said Craig Weide. “I think a lot of people are a lot more concerned about it than they should be. I think it ends up in the hands of the people, of the voters, and the legislators in the individual states, and I think that’s fine.”

